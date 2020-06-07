Reported plane crash in Fraser River linked to overdue aircraft with 2 aboard

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they believe a small aircraft that reportedly crashed into the Fraser River Saturday may be a plane reported overdue with two people aboard.

A single witness reported the crash to police just after 1 p.m. in the area of 287 Street and Lougheed Highway.

First responders scoured the area until about 7 p.m. Saturday, but were unable to confirm the crash.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Chris Manseau says late Sunday, the Boundary Bay Airport reported an overdue small plane.

“This plane was similar in size and colour to the observation made by the one and only witness,” said Manseau in a media release.

“The initial flight plan submitted by the pilot did not take the plane in the vicinity of where it was apparently seen in the water.”

Manseau said the Transportation Safety Board has been advised of the overdue craft and the status of the search.

Family of the plane’s occupants have also been notified of the situation.

Manseau said there have been no confirmed sightings of any parts of the plane or contact with the missing occupants.

The Vancouver police marine unit, RCMP dive team, an RCMP helicopter and multiple search and rescue teams were on the scene Sunday.

