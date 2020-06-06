Crews scour Fraser River after report of small plane crash near Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

First responders are scouring an area along the Fraser River between Maple Ridge and Langley, following reports of a small plane crash.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau says crews are working off of a single witness report, and have not confirmed the crash.

Manseau said police had contacted area airports, but had no confirmation of missing aircraft.

An RCMP helicopter and watercraft are searching the river for wreckage or survivors.

More to come…

