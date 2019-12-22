Menu

Canada

Plane that crashed on Vancouver Island located by search and rescue team

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 3:10 pm
.
. Global News

A plane that crashed on Vancouver Island on Saturday has been found, the Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said.

At this time, the JRCC is unable to disclose whether or not there were survivors.

The plane was supposed to arrive in Tofino on Saturday, but a search was prompted when it never arrived, JRCC Maj. Sandra Bourne said.

READ MORE: Multiple deaths reported after plane crashes on northern Gabriola Island, B.C.

Aircraft, alongside search and rescue crews were dispatched late Saturday afternoon, but by the time crews neared the site it was too dark to see, said Bourne.

“By the time they got there it was evening, it was dark. They couldn’t find anything,” said Bourne.

Bourne said the search began at daybreak Sunday, where crews said they found a crash site on the west coast of Vancouver Island on the Stewardson Inlet.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials were unable to specify the type of aircraft involved or how many passengers were on board.

