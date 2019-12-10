‘Almost shaking my house’: Plane crashes on northern Gabriola Island, B.C., injuries unclear

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews have descended in force on the north end of Gabriola Island where a plane crashed Tuesday evening.

“I heard a really loud roar of an engine,” said Bette Lou Hagen, who lives near Decourcy Drive where the aircraft went down around 6 p.m.

“It was really, really loud, like it was almost shaking my house. And then I heard it crash, like it was the loudest crash I’ve ever heard.”

Hagen said she head an explosion after the crash, but was unable to see the actual crash site through the trees.

1:34 Three people survive another float plane crash Three people survive another float plane crash

“And people were yelling, ‘Are you okay?’ And there was lot of lights,” she said.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said multiple units have been mobilized, some from Gabriola and some from Vancouver Island, which arrived by ferry.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said no one had yet been transported to hospital, and that both the size of the plane and the number of passengers on board was still unclear.

The BC RCMP has taken conduct of the file, and said officers from the Gabriola detachment were on scene.

The Transportation Safety Board said it had been notified of the crash and was gathering information.

More to come…