Specialized sonar equipment to be used to search Fraser River for missing plane

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:22 pm
B.C. missing plane mystery deepens
The mystery surrounding a small plane that disappeared from Boundary Bay Airport with two people on board is deepening and as Grace Ke reports, there appears to have been no official search Monday after Saturday's witness report of an aircraft possibly plunging into the Fraser River.

The search for a missing plane in Maple Ridge, B.C., continued for a fourth straight day Tuesday.

Crews will use specialized sonar equipment to scour the Fraser River near 287 Street and Lougheed Highway.

The plane, which was seen going down Saturday afternoon by a single witness, has not been found.

No other sightings or debris or survivors have been reported.

Boundary Bay Airport in Delta did report an overdue plane with a matching description on Saturday, but there is still no trace of the aircraft.

READ MORE: Reported plane crash in Fraser River linked to overdue aircraft with 2 aboard

“The search conditions are hindered by the fact that there is a spring runoff, the water is moving extremely fast,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klausner told Global News, “which means the debris could have moved.”

Story continues below advertisement

Search crews have been in contact with the Transportation Safety Board.

The family of the plane’s occupants have also been notified, RCMP said.

Fraser River missing plane mystery continues
Fraser River missing plane mystery continues
