Specialized sonar equipment to be used to search Fraser River for missing plane

The search for a missing plane in Maple Ridge, B.C., continued for a fourth straight day Tuesday.

Crews will use specialized sonar equipment to scour the Fraser River near 287 Street and Lougheed Highway.

The plane, which was seen going down Saturday afternoon by a single witness, has not been found.

No other sightings or debris or survivors have been reported.

Boundary Bay Airport in Delta did report an overdue plane with a matching description on Saturday, but there is still no trace of the aircraft.

“The search conditions are hindered by the fact that there is a spring runoff, the water is moving extremely fast,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klausner told Global News, “which means the debris could have moved.”

Search crews have been in contact with the Transportation Safety Board.

The family of the plane’s occupants have also been notified, RCMP said.

