Another B.C. teacher has certification pulled for sex with former student

Send this page to someone via email

Another B.C. teacher has had their certification pulled for starting a sexual relationship with a former student, just months after their graduation.

It’s the second time in a week that the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has published punishments for the same behaviour.

The teacher’s name, school and school district are not being released to protect the identity of the student. Specific dates around the incident are also not included.

According to the regulator, the teacher had taught the same student for grades 10, 11 and 12.

“During (the student’s) Grade 12 year, (they) spent a significant amount of time with the teacher at the school and also spent time with the teacher outside of school hours,” reads a consent resolution agreement published Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Former Delta teacher faces child pornography charges Former Delta teacher faces child pornography charges

The student graduated in June and the teacher began a sexual relationship with them the following September.

According to the document, the teacher also violated boundaries with other students at the school “such that students viewed the teacher ore as a friend than a teacher.”

The teacher was fired by their district, and has since had their teaching certificate cancelled.

The teacher is also banned from applying for re-certification for 15 years.

Last week the Teacher Regulation Branch published a similar decision involving a teacher who started sexual relationships with two recent graduates.

Story continues below advertisement