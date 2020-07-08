Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Another B.C. teacher has certification pulled for sex with former student

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 7:56 pm
Another B.C. teacher has had their certification cancelled over a sexual relationship with a recent graduate.
Another B.C. teacher has had their certification cancelled over a sexual relationship with a recent graduate. File / Getty Images

Another B.C. teacher has had their certification pulled for starting a sexual relationship with a former student, just months after their graduation.

It’s the second time in a week that the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has published punishments for the same behaviour.

Read more: B.C. teacher handed 15-year ban for sex with two recent grads

The teacher’s name, school and school district are not being released to protect the identity of the student. Specific dates around the incident are also not included.

According to the regulator, the teacher had taught the same student for grades 10, 11 and 12.

“During (the student’s) Grade 12 year, (they) spent a significant amount of time with the teacher at the school and also spent time with the teacher outside of school hours,” reads a consent resolution agreement published Tuesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Former Delta teacher faces child pornography charges
Former Delta teacher faces child pornography charges

The student graduated in June and the teacher began a sexual relationship with them the following September.

Read more: B.C. teacher handed 15-year ban for giving alcohol to, having sex with recent grad

According to the document, the teacher also violated boundaries with other students at the school “such that students viewed the teacher ore as a friend than a teacher.”

The teacher was fired by their district, and has since had their teaching certificate cancelled.

The teacher is also banned from applying for re-certification for 15 years.

Last week the Teacher Regulation Branch published a similar decision involving a teacher who started sexual relationships with two recent graduates.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
teacher regulation branchteacher loses licenceteacher sex studentSex with former studentsexual relationship with studentteacher loses certificationteacher sex former studentteacher sex recent grad
Flyers
More weekly flyers