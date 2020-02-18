B.C. teacher handed 15-year ban for giving alcohol to, having sex with recent grad

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. teacher has had his certification pulled for 15 years for giving alcohol to and having sex with a student just months after they graduated.

The incident was revealed in a recent disciplinary notice from the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB).

The teacher’s name and the school district he worked for have not been released to protect the identity of the student.

According to the consent resolution agreement from the TRB, the teacher had previously engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” with students in 2016 and 2017, including touching their hands, shoulders, elbows, backs, knees and legs.

In August 2017, the notice says, the teacher gave alcohol to and “engaged in sexual activity” with a student who had graduated that June.

He had been the student’s Grade 12 teacher, the notice states.

“When the District interviewed the Teacher about the matter … the Teacher was initially dishonest,” according to the consent resolution agreement.

The TRB says the teacher was fired by his district on Jan. 31, 2019, and that the matter was forwarded to the commissioner of teacher regulation.

In 2020, the teacher entered the consent resolution agreement in which he agreed he had committed professional misconduct, and be banned from re-certification for 15 years.