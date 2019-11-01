Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C. teacher who had sex with student weeks after graduation loses credentials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:07 pm
FILE - In this May 15, 2016 file photo, students embrace as they arrive for the Rutgers graduation ceremonies in Piscataway, N.J. .
FILE - In this May 15, 2016 file photo, students embrace as they arrive for the Rutgers graduation ceremonies in Piscataway, N.J. . AP Photo/Mel Evans

A B.C. high school teacher has been fired and had his certificate revoked for having sex with a student just weeks after graduation.

The case was revealed in a disciplinary decision from the BC Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB) on Tuesday, but most of the details — including when and where the incident happened — were held back to protect the identity of the student.

READ MORE: Former Comox vice-principal reprimanded for making boys show her their underwear waistbands

According to the decision, the teacher and 18-year-old student began an “inappropriate intimate and sexual relationship” about six weeks after the student graduated.

The TRB said the teacher and student had shared a relationship that spanned four years, from Grade 9 to Grade 12, during which the two regularly spent time together, sometimes alone.

School board ‘shocked’ after Calgary teacher charged with sex-related offences involving student
School board ‘shocked’ after Calgary teacher charged with sex-related offences involving student

The student had confided in the teacher about personal matters, and the TRB said the teacher was aware that the student had a crush on him.

Story continues below advertisement

“When the student was in Grade 11, there was an incident in which the teacher had a physical contact with the student which was of a sexually suggestive nature,” noted the decision.

READ MORE: B.C. private school teacher fired for showing Grade 5 kids graphic video about Crusades

After graduation, the student contacted the teacher in August, leading to several meetings.

The teacher told the student that he was in love with them, and initiated sexual activity, according to the TRB.

According to the consent resolution agreement, the teacher admitted that his conduct amounted to professional misconduct.

His teaching certificate was cancelled, and he was banned for re-applying for certification for 10 years.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Teacherteacher regulation branchb.c. teacherbc teacher regulation branchteacher firedinappropriate teacher relationshipsex with studentteacher disciplinedteacher sexteacher sex studentTRB
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.