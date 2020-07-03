B.C. teacher handed 15-year ban for sex with two recent grads

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. high school teacher has lost his teaching certificate for at least 15 years for initiating sexual relationships with two students shortly after they graduated.

The discipline, posted Tuesday by the B.C. teacher regulation branch, does not name the teacher or their district.

According to the decision, the teacher entered into an “inappropriate personal and sexual relationship” with an 18-year-old former student, whom he had taught for two years, shortly after graduation.

The decision says the teacher also entered into an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old Grade 12 student in one of his classes. Weeks after graduation, the teacher gave the student alcohol and initiated a sexual relationship, it says.

Story continues below advertisement

In cancelling the teacher’s certification, the regulator states the teacher’s conduct involved “serious boundary violations” with the students, at least one of whom he was aware “was in a vulnerable state.”

The decision bars the teacher from reapplying for certification for 15 years.