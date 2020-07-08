Kingston woman giving back during pandemic by making masks, donating money

We’ve heard plenty of stories about people giving back during these troubled times. A Kingston woman is doing her part by making cloth face masks and donating money raised from their sale to a couple of Limestone City charities: Partners in Mission Food Bank as well as Martha’s Table.

Carolyn Huff-Winters is a one-person production line. She’s already sold 500 masks, which means $5,000 so far for the charities.

“I do spend an awful lot of time on this, anywhere from the minimum would be six hours a day,” Huff-Winters said. “And I have gone up as far as 15, 16 hours in a day. When my stock gets really low I’m feeling pressure to produce again.”

Huff-Winters says she doesn’t mind the work and understands the reason for masks — she is a former nurse. The bottom line: three parties are benefiting from her creativity and willingness to give back.

“I’m winning because I feel good because I’m helping my community. I’m doing something for the food bank and Martha’s table. And they are winning because they are receiving the donations from that. And the third win is the people who buy them because everybody needs masks. It’s a case of I protect you, you protect me and that’s what we need to do.”

The cloth masks were selling for $10 a piece. That price will go up next week to $15 or two for $25. For all involved, Huff-Winters says this is a win, win, win situation.