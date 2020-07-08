Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Kingston woman giving back during pandemic by making masks, donating money

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 6:07 pm
Kingston woman sells cloth masks with money going to two charities
Two Kingston charities benefit from mask-making former nurse.

We’ve heard plenty of stories about people giving back during these troubled times. A Kingston woman is doing her part by making cloth face masks and donating money raised from their sale to a couple of Limestone City charities: Partners in Mission Food Bank as well as Martha’s Table.

Carolyn Huff-Winters is a one-person production line. She’s already sold 500 masks, which means $5,000 so far for the charities.

“I do spend an awful lot of time on this, anywhere from the minimum would be six hours a day,” Huff-Winters said. “And I have gone up as far as 15, 16 hours in a day. When my stock gets really low I’m feeling pressure to produce again.”

Langley nonagenarian selling homemade face masks from balcony basket
Langley nonagenarian selling homemade face masks from balcony basket

Huff-Winters says she doesn’t mind the work and understands the reason for masks — she is a former nurse. The bottom line: three parties are benefiting from her creativity and willingness to give back.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I’m winning because I feel good because I’m helping my community. I’m doing something for the food bank and Martha’s table. And they are winning because they are receiving the donations from that. And the third win is the people who buy them because everybody needs masks. It’s a case of I protect you, you protect me and that’s what we need to do.”

Kingston sisters make and sell COVID-19 masks for charity
Kingston sisters make and sell COVID-19 masks for charity

The cloth masks were selling for $10 a piece. That price will go up next week to $15 or two for $25. For all involved, Huff-Winters says this is a win, win, win situation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonDonationsMartha's TablePartners In Mission Food BankClothMask MakerCarolyn Huff-Winterstwo charities
Flyers
More weekly flyers