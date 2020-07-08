Menu

Politics

City of Winnipeg loses court battle over impact fees, ordered to pay back millions

By Shane Gibson Global News
The City of Winnipeg has lost a court battle over growth fees and have been ordered to repay millions collected over the last few years.
The City of Winnipeg has lost a court battle over growth fees and have been ordered to repay millions collected over the last few years.

The City of Winnipeg has lost a key court battle over impact fees, and the ruling leaves the city on the hook to repay millions of dollars collected over the last few years.

In a decision Wednesday, a Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench judge ruled the city will have to pay back more than $30 million in fees charged to home builders and homeowners, after siding with arguments made by the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association and the Urban Development Institute.

Read more: Winnipeg’s controversial growth fees kick in

The city began collecting impact fees, also known as growth fees, on new build homes and developments in certain areas in May 2017 — several months after the lawsuit challenging the city’s authority to collect the money began.

The move followed a council decision the previous fall to start charging $500 per 100 square feet of new residential space in selected areas at the fringes of the city.

Growth fees passed at City Hall
Growth fees passed at City Hall

The revenue was meant to pay for infrastructure like schools and fire halls as the city continued increasing in size.

But because of the court challenge, the money was kept in reserve until the legal battle could be resolved.

Read more: Legal challenge over Winnipeg’s growth fees no closer to resolution

The city could appeal this decision.

Mike Moore, former president of the Manitoba HomeBuilders Association, says the judge has decided the growth fee was a constitutionally invalid indirect tax.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

More to come…

— With files from Diana Foxall

City of Winnipeg increases impact fees by 5 per cent
City of Winnipeg increases impact fees by 5 per cent
