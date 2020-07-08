City of Winnipeg loses court battle over impact fees, ordered to pay back millions

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has lost a key court battle over impact fees, and the ruling leaves the city on the hook to repay millions of dollars collected over the last few years.

In a decision Wednesday, a Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench judge ruled the city will have to pay back more than $30 million in fees charged to home builders and homeowners, after siding with arguments made by the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association and the Urban Development Institute.

The city began collecting impact fees, also known as growth fees, on new build homes and developments in certain areas in May 2017 — several months after the lawsuit challenging the city’s authority to collect the money began.

The move followed a council decision the previous fall to start charging $500 per 100 square feet of new residential space in selected areas at the fringes of the city.

The revenue was meant to pay for infrastructure like schools and fire halls as the city continued increasing in size.

But because of the court challenge, the money was kept in reserve until the legal battle could be resolved.

The city could appeal this decision.

Mike Moore, former president of the Manitoba HomeBuilders Association, says the judge has decided the growth fee was a constitutionally invalid indirect tax.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

— With files from Diana Foxall

