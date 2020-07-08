New Brunswick reports no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are currently 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Only one remains active.

Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.

All zones in the province remain in the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Carl Urquhart, New Brunswick’s public safety minister, reminded owners of restaurants, bars and other venues that welcome large gatherings on Tuesday, that they are required to collect the personal information of patrons in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.

New Brunswick’s mandatory order says anyone accepting patrons for the purposes of eating, drinking, socializing, ceremony or entertainment, are required to collect their contact information and make it available to pub

The same requirements apply to anyone who “hosts, organizes or permits gatherings larger than 50,” the order reads.

The rule has been in effect since June 19.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains active and permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

With files from The Canadian Press