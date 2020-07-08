Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 2:42 pm
Atlantic Bubble Travel Tips
With the Atlantic Bubble now open, CAA Atlantic has some tips for those hoping to hit the road again.

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are currently 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Only one remains active.

Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.

Read more: N.B. COVID rules require venues collect patrons’ contact info in case of outbreak

All zones in the province remain in the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Carl Urquhart, New Brunswick’s public safety minister, reminded owners of restaurants, bars and other venues that welcome large gatherings on Tuesday, that they are required to collect the personal information of patrons in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.

New Brunswick’s mandatory order says anyone accepting patrons for the purposes of eating, drinking, socializing, ceremony or entertainment, are required to collect their contact information and make it available to pub

The same requirements apply to anyone who “hosts, organizes or permits gatherings larger than 50,” the order reads.

The rule has been in effect since June 19.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains active and permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 updateCarl UrquhartCOVID-19 recovery planNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update
