Montrealers face dilemma: Staying safe from the heat while staying safe from COVID-19

The City of Montreal is experiencing its third heat wave of the year, according to Environment Canada.

With that, people are facing the double challenge of protecting themselves from the heat while also protecting themselves from COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mercury read 32 degrees and a lineup curled around Laurier Park, full of people trying to get relief from the heat.

“It’s very hot,” said six-year-old Mila who was sitting in the lineup to access the pool with her mother.

The pool at Laurier Park is traditionally a popular spot in the summer, drawing large crowds.

This summer is different. COVID-19 protocols require staff to limit how many people can swim at a time.

To give everyone a chance to swim, access is limited to 45 minutes.

Still, some worry there’s too many people.

“I’m trusting that people know what’s safe and what’s not safe and I’m counting on that,” said Sarah Mayo, a new Plateau-Mont-Royal resident.

Some people say they are confronted with a dilemma: staying safe from the heat or staying safe from COVID-19.

“I think when you weigh the dangers of overheating and heat exhaustion and you can go in the pool and cool off, you have to prioritize when it’s almost an issue of public health in the heat,” said Martha Temple.

Montrealers will have to deal with that dilemma for a few days. Environment Canada has put a heat warning in place, as oppressive heat will set in until Saturday.

Temperatures will soar to the mid 30s and humidity will make it feel more like 40.

Doctors are warning everyone to stay cool, although options can be limited due to the ongoing pandemic.

“You know in the old days, we used to say go to a movie theatre for an hour or two. Giving your body access to air conditioning to give it a chance to readjust can make all the difference, but you may not want to go to a movie theatre even if it’s open,” said Global News’ medical expert and emergency room doctor, Mitch Shulman.

“Going to a mall may not be the safest thing to do in an enclosed space.”

Dr. Shulman advises to drink plenty of water, take cool baths or sponge baths if needed, keep your blinds closed and keep an eye out for the most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.

“If you have heart disease lung disease or any underlying heart condition, this can be just enough to tip you over the edge,” Dr. Shulman explained.

