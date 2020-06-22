Blistering heat wave prompts boosted cooling measures in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The scorching heat that continues to blanket Montreal has led to the city and public health authorities ramping up measures to keep the public cool on Monday.

As part of the plan, cooling stations will be available at different health institutions to help vulnerable people who live at home and do not have access to air conditioning.

Montreal public health says the STM, the public transit authority, will be able to shuttle people to those rest areas if necessary.

“Over the past few days, various measures have been implemented gradually, but current weather conditions require increasing the intensity of the prevention and protection activities in place,” said Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of public health, in a statement.

The accelerated measures come as a heat wave lingers over Montreal and parts of southern Quebec. Environment Canada, which issued a heat warning last Thursday, warns the muggy weather is expected to last through Tuesday.

“The combined temperature and humidity values will produce humidex values between 35 and 40,” the weather agency said.

In Montreal, city pools and beaches have also been gradually reopening to the public since the weekend. They were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those looking to take a break from the heat can also visit some public places that have air conditioning. The city has an online list of locations of pools and places for Montrealers to cool down.

During extreme heat, provincial health authorities recommend drinking at least six to eight glasses of water per day and spending at least two hours in air conditioning. Cold showers, limiting physical activity and wearing light clothes also help.

For health prevention and advice, Quebecers can contact Info-Sante at 811. In case of an emergency, call 911.