Heat wave expected for Montreal this week, Environment Canada warns

Are you ready for another heat wave, Quebec?

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Monday for several areas in the southern half of the province, including Montreal.

The weather agency warns a warm and humid air mass will descend and temperatures surpass 30 C during the week. The heat may linger into Friday.

“Combined values of the temperature and the humidity will give humidex values near 40,” the warning states.

Nighttime will bring little relief. Temperatures are not expected to drop below 20 C.

Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk.

During a heat wave, it’s important to stay hydrated and check in on older loved ones and neighbours. Outdoor workers should take breaks from the heat.

People should also monitor themselves for signs of heat illness, according to the weather agency. This includes extreme thirst, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and rapid breathing and heartbeat.