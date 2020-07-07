Andrew Scheer, Brian Pallister seen not wearing masks at Pearson International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister are facing criticism after photos that appear to show the pair waiting for a flight at Toronto’s airport without wearing masks were posted online.

Two photos that popped up on Twitter Tuesday afternoon appear to show the pair and several other men lounging at an airport gate at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport — none with masks covering their faces.

The airport has had a mandatory mask policy to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in effect since June 1.

Friend just sent me this picture of Scheer at Pearson. Everyone else in the photo is wearing masks except him and his cronies. WTF. pic.twitter.com/D3SyEiJXcI — MacGrubo (@loxyisme) July 7, 2020

The photos also come the same day Toronto’s mandatory mask policy — which includes indoor public spaces — became law.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Scheer’s acting director of communications said the federal Conservative Leader had been wearing a mask while travelling to Ottawa Tuesday, but had removed it to make a phone call.

“This picture must have been taken before he put it back on,” said Kelsie Chiasson in the email.

Scheer doesn’t appear to be talking on a phone in either picture posted to social media Tuesday.

Pearson International Airport confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that it’s mandatory for all employees and travelers to wear a mask inside the airport at all times.

Pallister was scheduled to be in Ottawa this week for meetings.

They are! All travelers and employees inside the terminal must wear a mask or face covering. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) July 7, 2020

Before he left Pallister told Global News he would be taking all precautions to protect himself from COVID-19.

Global News has reached out to Pallister’s office for comment, but have yet to hear a response.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade and Hannah Jackson

