Hamilton council approves temporary restaurant patios adjacent to residential homes

More bars and restaurants are able to benefit from Hamilton’s temporary outdoor patio expansion program.

Hamilton councillors, during a special meeting on Tuesday, further loosened the rules in response to COVID-19 by allowing for temporary outdoor patios adjacent to residential areas as long as they are at least five metres away from any residential property and don’t block a driveway, parking aisle or fire route.

Jason Thorne, general manager of Planning and Economic Development, says Tuesday’s decision will benefit 10 restaurants that were previously denied patio licenses for zoning reasons, along with an unknown number of others that might now submit an application.

Thorne adds that 80 Hamilton bars and restaurants are already offering expanded outdoor dining on streets, sidewalks and in parking areas on public and private lands after a motion allowing the creation of temporary “Outdoor Dining Districts” was approved on May 13, 2020.

Ward 10 Coun. Maria Pearson says Tuesday’s expansion of the program is another example of finding creative ways to navigate “unique and unusual circumstances and times.”

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger appeals with residents to be “reasonable”, in the face of any potential, temporary impact, saying that it’s about employment and getting a “lot of people back to work.”

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr adds that the expansion is about being fair “across the board”, noting that the historic Corktown Pub which is surrounded by homes in his downtown ward is among the 10 businesses now in a position to operate an outdoor patio.

In a direct message to that establishment, Farr says “this is your shot” and he’s hopeful of a “kumbaya event” within the neighbourhood.

To neighbouring residents, Farr says “lets work with them, lets hopefully understand that this councillor absolutely cannot omit one bar, restaurant, pub from what we’re doing here historically today.”