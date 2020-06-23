Menu

Economy

Some Hamilton bars, restaurants not able to capitalize on patio expansion

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 23, 2020 5:52 pm
One of Hamilton's most dramatic patio expansions has allowed 10 restaurants to benefit from the closure of a portion of King William St.
One of Hamilton's most dramatic patio expansions has allowed 10 restaurants to benefit from the closure of a portion of King William St. Lisa Polewski

Phase 2 of reopening in Hamilton has created a list of haves and have nots as far as restaurants and bars are concerned.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says about 70 of the city’s bars and restaurants are able to benefit from new or expanded outdoor patios, after having their applications approved by the city, but seven others have been denied patio licences.



Eisenberger says the seven are located “adjacent to a residential area”, a condition that restricts them from operating a patio under the city’s zoning rules.



Eisenberger describes it as “a bit of a complex issue”, adding that “I don’t think we can potentially open up every location for (an) outside patio, it’s really intended to allow those who already had a patio to utilize them and expand them if they could.”



Premier Doug Ford touched on the issue during his briefing on Tuesday, and voiced some sympathy for the business owners.

Ford says municipalities have to be “flexible”, adding that “the people of Hamilton want to get outside.”


Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region to join Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening in Ontario, Ford says

The premier did add that bars and restaurants “have to follow the protocols.”

The province recently waived the normal application process for patios to help bars and restaurants recover from the pandemic, but they are still subject to municipal rules.


