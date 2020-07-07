Menu

Health

No charges against Moncton Hospital nurse accused of administering labour-inducing drug

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 1:33 pm
The nurse has been fired from the Moncton Hospital.
The nurse has been fired from the Moncton Hospital. Callum Smith / Global News

Police have confirmed charges will not be laid against a former Moncton Hospital nurse accused of administering oxytocin — a labour-inducing drug — to women without their consent.

During a phone call Tuesday, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy said the case was forwarded to the Crown prosecutor’s office following a thorough investigation.

He said they determined charges would not be laid and mothers involved have been contacted and informed.

READ MORE: Nurse denies allegations in labour-inducing drug case at N.B hospital

Nicole Ruest was arrested in November 2019 in connection with the string of premature births at the Moncton Hospital.

In a proposed class-action lawsuit, several women came forward claiming Ruest improperly gave them oxytocin, arguing that Moncton Hospital either knew or should have known about it.

Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court
Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court

A Horizon Health investigation found two women required urgent C-sections as a result.

The class action was seeking a full apology and a system for compensation for the harm caused.

The RCMP began an investigation after the allegations surfaced.

READ MORE: Women launch lawsuit in labour-inducing drug case at Moncton hospital

Ruest has denied all allegations of negligence.

