No charges against Moncton Hospital nurse accused of administering labour-inducing drug

Police have confirmed charges will not be laid against a former Moncton Hospital nurse accused of administering oxytocin — a labour-inducing drug — to women without their consent.
During a phone call Tuesday, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy said the case was forwarded to the Crown prosecutor’s office following a thorough investigation.
He said they determined charges would not be laid and mothers involved have been contacted and informed.
Nicole Ruest was arrested in November 2019 in connection with the string of premature births at the Moncton Hospital.
In a proposed class-action lawsuit, several women came forward claiming Ruest improperly gave them oxytocin, arguing that Moncton Hospital either knew or should have known about it.
A Horizon Health investigation found two women required urgent C-sections as a result.
The class action was seeking a full apology and a system for compensation for the harm caused.
The RCMP began an investigation after the allegations surfaced.
Ruest has denied all allegations of negligence.
