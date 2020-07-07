Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with assault with weapon in domestic incident: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 3:38 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough woman faces an assault charge following a domestic incident on Friday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a domestic incident on Friday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a residence for reports of an assault with a weapon. Police were told that a 19-year-old woman allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and assaulted another adult family member.

Read more: Family, friends speak out after Kingston, Ont. mother killed in alleged domestic attack

Officers attended and as a result of the investigation the woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, police say.

She was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

Because it was a domestic-based incident, police did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

