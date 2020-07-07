Peterborough woman charged with assault with weapon in domestic incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a domestic incident on Friday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a residence for reports of an assault with a weapon. Police were told that a 19-year-old woman allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and assaulted another adult family member.

Officers attended and as a result of the investigation the woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, police say.

She was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

Because it was a domestic-based incident, police did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

2:39 Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch