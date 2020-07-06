Charges against Santina Rao in connection with violent arrest dropped

Send this page to someone via email

A woman that has accused Halifax Regional Police of racial profiling and physical abuse says that the charges against her have been dropped.

Santina Rao was facing charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer in connection with an incident at a Halifax-area Walmart in January.

She was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday but in a press release said she was notified on Monday evening that the charges had been dropped.

Supporters were set to hold a rally at the court on Spring Garden Road ahead of her court appearance but Rao will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Rao was accused of “concealing items” at Walmart on Jan. 15 after she placed a bag containing items she intended to purchase underneath her children’s stroller.

Rao told Global News earlier this year that she was on her way to ring in some produce when she was stopped by police officers and store staff.

Caught off guard, Rao says she immediately felt like she was being racially profiled and told officers she had nothing to hide.

Rao alleges that instead of checking her items, one of the officers asked for her identification and began to question her.

Rao claims that despite repeatedly telling the officers to check her bags, they did not do so. She says the officer told her that police could arrest her if she didn’t “calm down.”

2:22 Halifax mother says she was physically assaulted by Halifax police Halifax mother says she was physically assaulted by Halifax police

That’s when Rao alleges excessive force was used to try to put her in handcuffs.

Story continues below advertisement

“I pulled away and said, ‘No, you’re not (arresting me)’, and he grabbed me again forcefully by my arm and pulled me towards him, to pull my arm back and put me in cuffs. So I took my free right hand and pushed him in his face and scratched him away,” she said.

Rao says she was in a traumatic state and felt trapped and as though nobody was listening to her.

Rao alleges she was punched and tackled to the ground. She says that instead of being taken to hospital or treated by paramedics, she was taken straight to the police station and put into a cell until she was released later that evening.

Read more: Case against Santina Rao moving forward despite calls for charges to be dropped

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), is investigating the arrest, which Rao says left her with a broken wrist, a concussion and injuries to her neck and arms.

That investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Justice and the Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service did not respond to a request for comment on Monday evening.

In June the Public Prosecution Service said it would not be dropping charges against Rao despite “numerous email requests from the public” to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

2:17 N.S. Black community responds to alleged police assault of young mother N.S. Black community responds to alleged police assault of young mother

They said at the time that a decision to pursue or halt a prosecution cannot be based on requests from the public and the Crown “does not argue cases through the media.”

“Under Canadian law, decisions regarding a prosecution must be based on an assessment by the Crown attorney of the available evidence and established legal principles supporting the exercise of prosecutorial discretion,” the service said in a statement issued in June.

With files from Alexa MacLean, Aya Al-Hakim and Graeme Benjamin