3 people charged in connection to Picton, Ont., death investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with a death investigation in Picton.
On July 2, police responded to a sudden death at a home on Mary Street.
According to OPP, 47-year-old Leanne Champion of Picton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Between July 2 and 3, a number of search warrants were executed in Belleville and Quinte West.
Police say two Belleville residents, 40-year-old Lisa Bennett and 31-year-old Kody Aspeck, were charged with drug trafficking.
Also charged was 36-year-old Krzysztof Wolf of Quinte West.
All remain in police custody until their court date set for Monday.
