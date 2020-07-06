Menu

Crime

3 people charged in connection to Picton, Ont., death investigation

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 10:35 am
Between July 2 and 3, OPP say a number of search warrants were executed in Belleville and Quinte West.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Three people have been charged in connection with a death investigation in Picton.

On July 2, police responded to a sudden death at a home on Mary Street.

According to OPP, 47-year-old Leanne Champion of Picton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Between July 2 and 3, a number of search warrants were executed in Belleville and Quinte West.

Trending Stories

Police say two Belleville residents, 40-year-old Lisa Bennett and 31-year-old Kody Aspeck, were charged with drug trafficking.

Also charged was 36-year-old Krzysztof Wolf of Quinte West.

All remain in police custody until their court date set for Monday.

