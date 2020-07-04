Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin charged with luring minors on the internet

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin was charged Friday with alleged sex offences against two minors.

The 22-year-old was released on $1,500 bail and a promise to respect certain conditions. He was arrested Thursday evening at his home near Quebec City.

Pellerin appeared in court via teleconference from a police station and was charged with nine counts including luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and making child pornography.

His two alleged victims were aged between 10 and 12 years old. The time period during which the crimes are alleged to have taken place is from Sept. 1, 2019 to June 9, 2020.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 19 new coronavirus deaths, 89 new cases on Friday

Pellerin, who competes internationally, was often in contact with minor-aged athletes and allegedly used social media to commit the crimes, said police in Lévis, Que., just south of Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their investigation began last month when they were made aware of a potential child-luring situation. Search and arrest warrants were issued, and provincial police technological crime specialists helped the Levis police investigators analyze the suspect’s electronics.

Lévis police say there could be more victims, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.