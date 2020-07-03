Menu

Health

Quebec reports 19 new coronavirus deaths, 89 new cases on Friday

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 11:31 am
People wear face masks as they gather in a city park on Canada Day in Montreal, Wednesday, July 1 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. .
People wear face masks as they gather in a city park on Canada Day in Montreal, Wednesday, July 1 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the new coronavirus health crisis, saw 89 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 55,682.

There are 19 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from the previous day. Since the pandemic first bore down in March, Quebec has reported 5,560 deaths.

Despite the continued downward trend in infections and deaths, Quebec remains by far the province most affected by the virus.

Read more: Le Château begins manufacturing 500,000 hospital gowns

However, Quebec has continued to see its number of hospitalizations slowly drop over the past week.

Authorities reported 392 patients in hospital, a decrease of 19 from Thursday. Of them, 31 are in intensive care.

The province is under its goal of administering 14,000 tests per day. The most recent data from July 1 shows that 8,825 tests were performed that day.

With files from the Canadian Press

