P.E.I. reports 3 new coronavirus cases, 1 connected to long-term care

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus, with one connected to a long-term care home.

During a rare Saturday afternoon news conference, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said one of the confirmed cases works at Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown.

All residents and staff at the facility are being tested Saturday afternoon, Morrison said.

Of the three cases, one is a man in his 50s and two are in their 20s.

Morrison noted that none of the cases are connected to the newly-relaxed travel restrictions between provinces in Atlantic Canada.

The last time P.E.I. had a confirmed case of COVID-19 was April 28. The island has seen 27 confirmed cases and all have recovered.