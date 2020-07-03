10 coronavirus recoveries reported in Saskatchewan along with 1 new case

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 10 new coronavirus recoveries on Friday, bringing total recoveries to 711 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported one new case to raise the overall count to 796.

The new case is in the far north, which continues to have the majority of active cases in the province.

Of the 71 active cases, 40 are in the far north, 18 in the south, eight in the north and five in Saskatoon.

Four people are currently in hospital. Three are in intensive care — two in the north and one in Saskatoon — and one person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Fourteen deaths have been reported in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

116 people are 19 and under

278 people are 20 to 39

249 are 40 to 59

132 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 479 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 165 are travel-related, 109 have no known exposure and 43 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 67,791 tests so far for the virus, up 548 from Thursday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

