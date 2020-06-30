Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan moving to final Phase 4 reopening schedule in July

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 4:51 pm
The Opposition says the Saskatchewan government has made a deal to sell Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw to the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority.
The Saskatchewan government will move to the final parts of its Phase 4 reopening plan on several dates in July. File / Global News

Saskatchewan is rolling out the final part of its Phase 4 reopening plan from the novel coronavirus pandemic on several dates in July.

Indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities and the performing arts — including music, dance and theatre — can reopen on July 6.

Related News

That will be followed by casinos and bingo halls on July 9.

Read more: Employee at Emma Lake, Sask., business tests positive for novel coronavirus

Officials said seating at restaurants and licensed establishments can increase on July 6 to a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distancing.

In addition, officials said VLTs, pool tables, dartboards, arcade games and other recreation areas can reopen on July 6 as long as physical distancing VLTs can be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

Live entertainment in these establishments is targeted to resume on July 16.

Read more: Millennials facing second financial crisis in 2 decades

July 16 is also the date targeted by the province for the resumption of racetracks and rodeo-related activities. Officials said guidelines are still being developed for these activities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is still one phase left to go in Saskatchewan’s reopening plan. Phase 5 lifts restrictions on the limits placed on the size of public gatherings.

The government has not yet said when it will consider lifting those restrictions.

University of Saskatchewan managing coronavirus impact heading into fall semester
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Reopen SaskatchewanReopening Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers