Saskatchewan moving to final Phase 4 reopening schedule in July

Saskatchewan is rolling out the final part of its Phase 4 reopening plan from the novel coronavirus pandemic on several dates in July.

Indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities and the performing arts — including music, dance and theatre — can reopen on July 6.

That will be followed by casinos and bingo halls on July 9.

Officials said seating at restaurants and licensed establishments can increase on July 6 to a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distancing.

In addition, officials said VLTs, pool tables, dartboards, arcade games and other recreation areas can reopen on July 6 as long as physical distancing VLTs can be maintained.

Live entertainment in these establishments is targeted to resume on July 16.

July 16 is also the date targeted by the province for the resumption of racetracks and rodeo-related activities. Officials said guidelines are still being developed for these activities.

There is still one phase left to go in Saskatchewan’s reopening plan. Phase 5 lifts restrictions on the limits placed on the size of public gatherings.

The government has not yet said when it will consider lifting those restrictions.

