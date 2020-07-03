Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in homicide investigation north of Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 3:54 pm
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a man after finding another man deceased during a 'well-being' check.
Wellington County OPP say a 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide investigation north of Guelph, Ont.

Kyle John George Gemin, of Belwood, Ont., was taken into custody after officers found the body of a man at a home in Centre Wellington on Canada Day.

Read more: 1 in custody in homicide investigation north of Guelph, OPP say

Police said they were called to an address on Poplar Place at around 11:30 a.m. to check on the wellbeing of the person living there.

Trending Stories

Once inside, OPP say they found the body of a man. He has been identified as 74-year-old George Gemin, of Belwood, Ont.

OPP confirmed that the suspect and victim are related, but didn’t comment further.

Read more: Man charged after almost $18K in fentanyl, cocaine seized, Guelph police say

Police said the accused appeared in court by video on Thursday and remains in custody.

OPP are continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

