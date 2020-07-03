Murder charge laid in homicide investigation north of Guelph: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide investigation north of Guelph, Ont.

Kyle John George Gemin, of Belwood, Ont., was taken into custody after officers found the body of a man at a home in Centre Wellington on Canada Day.

Police said they were called to an address on Poplar Place at around 11:30 a.m. to check on the wellbeing of the person living there.

Once inside, OPP say they found the body of a man. He has been identified as 74-year-old George Gemin, of Belwood, Ont.

OPP confirmed that the suspect and victim are related, but didn’t comment further.

Police said the accused appeared in court by video on Thursday and remains in custody.

OPP are continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.