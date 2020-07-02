Menu

Crime

1 in custody in homicide investigation north of Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 6:01 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say one person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation north of Guelph, Ont.

In a news release, police said officers were sent to an address on Poplar Place in the Township of Centre Wellington on Wednesday to check on the wellbeing of the person inside.

Once inside, OPP said officers found the body of a male and a post-mortem examination revealed the victim died as a result of a homicide. Police did not identify the victim or the cause of death.

Read more: U.S. Homeland Security leads Guelph police to child pornography suspect

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages, but a male was taken into custody. He wasn’t identified and the OPP did not comment on charges.

They added that the incident was isolated and a risk to public safety “has not been identified.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

