Man with life-altering injuries following motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst, Ont.

A 46-year-old Orillia, Ont., man is facing life-altering injuries following a motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene on Southwood Road at 8 p.m. after a nearby resident called 911.

According to police, a man who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet left the road and landed in a ditch.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital before he was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries.

Southwood Road was closed for a period of time following the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.