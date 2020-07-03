Menu

Traffic

Man with life-altering injuries following motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 1:14 pm
Police responded to the scene on Southwood Road at 8 p.m. after a nearby resident called 911.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 46-year-old Orillia, Ont., man is facing life-altering injuries following a motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene on Southwood Road at 8 p.m. after a nearby resident called 911.

Read more: 5 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle Canada Day crash in Mulmur, Ont.

According to police, a man who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet left the road and landed in a ditch.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital before he was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries.

Southwood Road was closed for a period of time following the accident.

Read more: 5 rescued following Canada Day boat fire on Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie, Ont.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

