Rick Zamperin: Will team sports return during coronavirus pandemic?

As we draw a little closer with each passing day to the resumption and, we hope, eventual conclusion of the NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic, where is everybody’s confidence level?

I’m not sure anyone, no matter how ardent a sports fan you are, is 100 per cent confident that each league will be able to pull off its return-to-play plans without any hiccups.

And I think that it’s also fair to say that having zero per cent confidence in any of North America’s professional sports leagues to complete their seasons is a bit too harsh, considering the amount of planning, preparation and testing that will be involved this summer.

As the National Hockey League moves closer to holding the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton starting in August, and baseball clubs beginning training camp workouts Friday with an eye to opening day later this month, and the NBA and MLS in their Disney World bubbles, there is some cautious optimism among fans of each sport.

That optimism is born out of the meticulous planning that each league has been undertaking as they strive to resume, or launch, their respective 2020 campaigns.

There is some pessimism, however, as players from each of the leagues have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several days and weeks.

I am sure everyone has that little voice in their head that is telling them that something is going to go awry, namely that too many players are going to test positive after they all arrive in their bubbles and begin competing on the ice, court or field.

It is the great unknown. A league can draw up what appears to be a return-to-play plan that sounds great in theory and looks sound on paper, but if the virus breaks through the bubble it could ruin the entire operation.

More often than not, you will find me feeling optimistic about an issue or topic, but I have to admit that I am leaning the other way this time.

I’m confident that each league will be in a position to get back to playing this summer, but ask me if I think they will be able to finish and my confidence level drops significantly.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.