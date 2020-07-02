Gun pulled on 2 women on Canada Day, 1 robbed: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are looking for a masked suspect who they say pulled a jeweled handgun on two women.

The first incident happened Wednesday at 8:41 p.m. Police say the suspect approached a woman in the parking lot of Normanview Mall and attempted to steal her cellphone.

The second incident happened around 20 minutes later. According to police, the same man stole a bicycle from a female at Fourth Avenue and McIntosh Street.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, in his 20s with short dark hair. Police say he was wearing a black baseball cap, wearing jeans, a red muscle shirt and a red mask with flames on it.

The man’s handgun is described as black with diamonds or jewels on the grip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or their local law enforcement. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

