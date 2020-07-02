Menu

Crime

Gun pulled on 2 women on Canada Day, 1 robbed: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 2:33 pm
Regina police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint in the Normanview Mall parking lot Wednesday .
Regina police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint in the Normanview Mall parking lot Wednesday .

Regina police are looking for a masked suspect who they say pulled a jeweled handgun on two women.

The first incident happened Wednesday at 8:41 p.m. Police say the suspect approached a woman in the parking lot of Normanview Mall and attempted to steal her cellphone.

Read more: Regina police issue public safety alert for high-risk sex offender

The second incident happened around 20 minutes later. According to police, the same man stole a bicycle from a female at Fourth Avenue and McIntosh Street.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, in his 20s with short dark hair. Police say he was wearing a black baseball cap, wearing jeans, a red muscle shirt and a red mask with flames on it.

The man’s handgun is described as black with diamonds or jewels on the grip.

Read more: Saskatchewan doctor accused of sexual assault found guilty by college, loses licence

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or their local law enforcement. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

