Canada

Regina police issue public safety alert for high-risk sex offender

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 1:33 pm
Steven Brian Ewanchuk, who is considered a high risk to reoffend sexually or violently, is living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.
Steven Brian Ewanchuk, who is considered a high risk to reoffend sexually or violently, is living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood. Regina Police Service / Supplied

Regina police have issued a public safety alert for a man considered to be a high risk to sexually reoffend.

Steven Brian Ewanchuk, 71, has a long criminal history dating back to 1970, police say.

He has eight convictions for sex offences and four for non-compliance with court-ordered conditions.

Ewanchuk completed programming while incarcerated to address his risk factors, but police said the assessing psychologist stated the programming is unlikely to substantially affect the risk to reoffend sexually or violently.

Police said they are releasing this information to enable the public to take suitable preventive measures and not to embark on any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed him.

Ewanchuk is living in the Heritage neighbourhood and must abide by the following conditions until Feb. 12, 2028:

  • Follow a treatment plan/program arranged by the parole supervisor in the area of sexual deviancy, including the use of libido-reducing medication if prescribed by a medical practitioner.
  • Not to be in, near or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres, unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by the parole supervisor.
  • Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with women or girls to the parole supervisor.
  • Not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim of his current offence or any member of the victim’s family.
  • Not to be in the presence of any girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by the parole supervisor.
  • Reside at a community correctional centre, a community residential facility, or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Ewanchuk is six feet tall, weighs roughly 200 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who believes Ewanchuk is in violation of any of his conditions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say anyone with questions or concerns can contact them at 306-777-6500.

Sexual violence a prevalent issue in Saskatchewan: researchers
