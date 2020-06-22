Clare’s Law to come into effect in Saskatchewan on June 29

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal police forces throughout Saskatchewan will soon be able to disclose information that could help protect potential victims of interpersonal violence.

However, the RCMP have said they will not participate when Clare’s Law comes into effect on June 29.

The Saskatchewan government said the Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act (Clare’s Law) gives people in the province an opportunity to receive information regarding an intimate partner’s past violent or abusive behaviour.

Residents will be able to make an application to their local municipal police department.

“The government of Saskatchewan is committed to addressing issues of domestic and interpersonal violence,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said.

“We hope that by implementing ‘Clare’s Law,’ we can inform those at risk and help protect them from potential violence and abuse.”

Clare’s Law works as a “right to ask, right to know” system, meaning it’s in place to protect anyone who believes they may be at risk from an intimate partner.

The province said it’s consulted with municipal police services throughout Saskatchewan along with the Provincial Association of Transition Houses to provide proper training on how to process Clare’s Law applications, in accordance with legislation.

In a press release, the province said there will be a “stringent review process to ensure that the disclosure of information does not violate privacy legislation.”

All municipal police departments in Saskatchewan will be following Clare’s Law.

The province said it is attempting to reach federal ministers to ask them to review RCMP’s decision to not participate in the legislation.

“We have not been advised why RCMP has taken this position other than the reference to an undisclosed legal opinion. We have offered from the outset to meet with any legal counsel the RCMP may be using to explain how this process works,” Morgan wrote in a letter to Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair.

“It is unclear why the RCMP is refusing to protect potential victims of interpersonal violence through Clare’s Law. We cannot accept that the RCMP cannot find a positive solution to their concerns.”

Other provinces that have already introduced similar legislation including Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Saskatchewan first introduced Clare’s Law in the fall of 2018 and it passed unanimously in the spring of 2019.

