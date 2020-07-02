Coronavirus outbreak declared over at Fenelon Court Long Term Care in Fenelon Falls, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

On Canada Day, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared the novel coronavirus outbreak over at Fenelon Court Long Term Care Home in Fenelon Falls, Ont.

The outbreak was declared on June 11 after one symptomatic resident tested positive.

The outbreak was the second at the facility following an outbreak in late May.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That same day, a suspected outbreak was also declared at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., after a staff member with atypical COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus.

The health unit said at the time that a suspected outbreak was declared so that additional precautions could be put in place to protect residents and staff while the health unit investigated fully to determine if the situation met the criteria for declaring an outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

A week later, the suspected outbreak was lifted after the health unit conducted tests and determined that the situation at Pinecrest Nursing Home did not “meet the case definition for an outbreak.”

0:13 Staff celebrate end of coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. Staff celebrate end of coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.