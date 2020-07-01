Zero new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

London-Middlesex did not see any new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported.

The number of recoveries increased by one.

There are 626 cases in the region, with 508 recoveries and 57 deaths.

London, Ont., has seen 582 COVID-19 cases in total. Elsewhere, 22 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, nine have been in Middlesex Centre, six in Thames Centre, five in North Middlesex and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Both of London’s COVID-19 assessment centres are open on Canada Day with regular hours.

One outbreak, at Westmount Gardens, remains active. It was declared on June 18 and has seen at least three staff test positive.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s among at least 26 outbreaks that have been declared since the pandemic began — 21 of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

The facilities account for 178 of the region’s cases and 37 of its deaths.

Cases involving seniors’ facilities have declined over the last several weeks, with community cases now making up a majority of new confirmations.

Hospitalizations remain low in the region, according to local hospitals.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported it was treating no COVID-19 patients in any of its facilities, while London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reported the number was fewer than five.

LHSC is not releasing an updated tally unless staff cases rise by five or more, while St. Joseph’s said 19 staff in total had tested positive — a figure that has not changed for more than a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province is not posting an update on Wednesday due to the Canada Day holiday.

1:00 Coronavirus: Ontario considering reopening outdoor playgrounds for next reopening stage Coronavirus: Ontario considering reopening outdoor playgrounds for next reopening stage

As of Tuesday, Ontario reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The total number of cases stood at 35,068, which included 30,344 marked as resolved and 2,672 deaths.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to 213 on Tuesday from 232 the day before.

Christine Elliott says 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Local health officials say they will not provide an update on Canada Day.

As of Tuesday, no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The total number of confirmed cases remained at 83, of which 77 have been resolved and four people have died.

It leaves just two active cases in the region, both in Elgin County — one in Dutton/Dunwich, the other in Malahide.

1:38 Toronto’s Canada Day celebrations go virtual Toronto’s Canada Day celebrations go virtual

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday or over the weekend.

The number of declared outbreaks stands at three, with all being resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 8,772 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 155 people still awaiting test results.

The percentage of tests that come back positive is one per cent.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) did not immediately issue an update Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, one person had recovered from the novel coronavirus, leaving no active cases in the region.

The total number of cases remained at 57, with 52 resolved cases and five deaths. The recovered case was located in Perth County.

It’s the first time since early March that the health unit has seen no active COVID-19 cases in Huron and Perth counties.

Read more: Coronavirus reshapes Canada Day celebrations from large festivals to online shows

Health officials reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

On Tuesday, with high numbers of cases involving migrant farmworkers in Essex County, the region’s medical officer of health issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act in a bid to avoid a similar surge in cases in Huron and Perth.

Story continues below advertisement

“This order applies to all Huron and Perth farm owners, operators and temporary help agencies who employ migrant workers, including (temporary foreign workers),” read an HPPH release.

The order, which will remain in effect until further notice, requires those employing migrant workers to follow any direction provided by HPPH, including that workers self-isolate as necessary with proper supports, that workers work exclusively in one workplace and that there is co-operation with health unit staff when positive or suspected cases are found.

Overall, the region has seen 26 cases and four deaths in Stratford, 14 cases in Huron County, 13 in Huron County and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

The four Stratford deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court that ended May 11.

As of Tuesday, a total of 8,563 people had been tested in the region.

Sarnia and Lambton

Two people have recovered from COVID-19, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Tuesday.

There are 257 recoveries among a total of 285 cases in the region. The death toll stands at 25. There are three active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

One outbreak remains active at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home in Sarnia, where one staff member has tested positive. The outbreak was declared June 18.

It’s among nine outbreaks in the county that have been declared since the start of the pandemic.

1:56 Free admission to Ontario parks for Canada Day Free admission to Ontario parks for Canada Day

No patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Bluewater Health, according to the hospital. Bluewater Health reported Tuesday that it had 12 patients who were suspected positive or awaiting tests, 12 less from the day before.

The hospital hasn’t had a confirmed COVID-19 patient since June 14.

At least 12,303 test results had been received by the health unit as of late Tuesday. The percentage of tests that come back positive stands at 2.3 per cent.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick

Story continues below advertisement