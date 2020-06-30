Coronavirus: Canada extends ban on most foreign travellers

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is extending its travel ban on all international travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or U.S. residents classified as essential until the end of July.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the order for the travel ban, which was implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, has been extended to July 31 and was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday.

“The CBSA has implemented travel restrictions across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation — land, sea, air and rail. All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures,” said Rebecca Purdy, CBSA spokesperson, in a statement.

On March 16, Ottawa took the extraordinary step of closing the borders to most foreign nationals from countries other than the U.S. Exceptions were made in limited cases for immediate family members of citizens, seasonal workers, caregivers, transportation and international students, among others.

A separate ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. was extended earlier this month and is in place until at least July 21. Workers deemed essential, like health-care workers, are still allowed across the border.

The move comes as the European Union opened its doors to tourists from 15 countries, including Canada, starting July 1.