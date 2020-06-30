Menu

World

Canadians allowed to travel to Europe amid coronavirus pandemic

By Philip Blenkinsop The Associated Press
Coronavirus: U.S. expected not to make EU list of countries whose citizens can visit Europe
ABOVE: U.S. expected not to make EU list of countries whose citizens can visit Europe.

The European Union announced a list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter 31 European countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is not on a “safe list” of destinations for non-essential travel, but Canada is.

Read more: European borders begin to loosen but travel won’t return to pre-COVID-19 levels yet

 

The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Russia and Brazil, along with the United States, are among countries that did not make the initial “safe list.”

As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor comments on airlines selling middle seat on flights
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor comments on airlines selling middle seat on flights

 

The list will act as a recommendation to EU members, meaning they will almost certainly not allow access to travelers from other countries, but could potentially set restrictions on those entering from the 14 nations.

The EU’s efforts to reopen internal borders, particularly among the 26-nation Schengen area which normally has no frontier checks, have been patchy as various countries have restricted access for certain visitors.

Coronavirus: Majority of Canadians say they’ll wait at least 6 months to travel
Coronavirus: Majority of Canadians say they’ll wait at least 6 months to travel

Greece is mandating COVID-19 tests for arrivals from a range of EU countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, with self-isolation until results are known.

Story continues below advertisement

The Czech Republic is not allowing in tourists from Portugal and Sweden.

British residents can also travel to many EU countries, although non-essential travelers to Britain are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadaEuropean unionEurope CoronavirusEurope travel
