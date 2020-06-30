Menu

Crime

Huronia West OPP investigating alleged arson at Clearview, Ont., home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 3:30 pm
On Sunday morning at about 8:10 a.m., officers say they responded to a report regarding a car's windows being broken and an incendiary device that was believed to be found on the property.
Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating an alleged arson that took place at a Point Street residence in Clearview, Ont., on Sunday.

On Sunday morning at about 8:10 a.m., officers say they responded to a report regarding a car’s windows being broken and an incendiary device that was believed to be found on the property.

Read more: Clearview, Ont., fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ blaze at abandoned home

An investigation subsequently found that unknown suspects entered the property at about 4 a.m.

Trending Stories

Police say the suspects are believed to have thrown an incendiary device toward the residence’s garage.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Read more: Clearview, Ont., fire crews put out large straw bale fire

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

