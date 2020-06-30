Huronia West OPP investigating alleged arson at Clearview, Ont., home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating an alleged arson that took place at a Point Street residence in Clearview, Ont., on Sunday.

On Sunday morning at about 8:10 a.m., officers say they responded to a report regarding a car’s windows being broken and an incendiary device that was believed to be found on the property.

An investigation subsequently found that unknown suspects entered the property at about 4 a.m.

Police say the suspects are believed to have thrown an incendiary device toward the residence’s garage.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.