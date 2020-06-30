New Brunswick marks 1 week since new cases reported in province on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reminding residents to follow protective measures against COVID-19, even as the province marks one week since new cases were detected.

There remain 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 159 people have recovered.

New Brunswick has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths, while two people remain in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

The province is reminding residents that they are advised to:

Maintain physical distancing of two metres or six feet

Wear a face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain

Limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after preparing food, before eating or after using the washroom

Cough or sneeze into a tissue, before disposing of the tissue as quickly as possible

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

All health zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The province completed 408 additional tests on Monday for a total of 43,162 tests.

Travellers from outside of the province are required to self-isolate, but those coming from Atlantic provinces will be allowed to travel freely as of July 3.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

