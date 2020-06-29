New Brunswick launches COVID-19 dashboard, reports no new cases on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government has launched a new online COVID-19 dashboard that is meant to provide quick access to information regarding the pandemic in the province.

The dashboard, which can be found here — or here for Internet Explorer users — provides more location-specific data than the province’s previous COVID-19 website.

“New Brunswick is leading the country in reopening its economy. Keeping people informed so we can build on our success in a safe way is crucial,” New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart said in a press release.

“Having more information online will allow New Brunswickers to understand the current situation and make informed decisions in order to help keep themselves, their families and their communities safe.” Tweet This

The dashboard will be updated daily with the latest figures from the departments of public safety and health.

The data will include the number of coronavirus tests performed, the number of hospitalizations and the number of active cases as well as data from each health zone, from health-care facilities and from points of entry to the province.

No new cases Monday

The new tool was released as the province reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

There remain 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 158 people have been resolved.

New Brunswick has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths, while two people are in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

There remain five active cases in the province, and New Brunswick has completed 171 tests since yesterday for a total of 42,754 tests.

Travellers from outside of the province are required to self-isolate, but those coming from Atlantic provinces will be allowed to travel freely as of July 3.

