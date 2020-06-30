1 new coronavirus case related to travel identified in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

The province said the new case is related to travel and that the individual had been self-isolating since returning to the province, as required.

“While we’ve made great progress in reducing the transmission of COVID-19, the reality is Nova Scotia will see more cases,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“I ask everyone to continue doing everything they can to keep COVID-19 at bay by respecting the rules and following public health advice.”

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 203 coronavirus tests on June 29 and is operating 24 hours.

“Today’s case shows that we cannot be complacent about this virus. Living with COVID-19 is part of our new normal, and no one should let their guard down,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia.

“It remains vitally important for people to practise physical distancing wherever possible and wear a mask when this is difficult, follow all public health directives on how people can gather, staying home if unwell and practise good handwashing and cleaning.”

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,544 negative test results, 1,062 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active COVID-19 case.

The province said those with COVID-19 cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. A total of 998 cases are now resolved.

Two people are currently in hospital. Both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.