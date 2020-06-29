Nova Scotia to detail review of long-term care home where 53 died from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia will provide details of a review into a long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the province’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Northwood Manor is the largest long-term care facility in Atlantic Canada.

During the outbreak, 345 people at the facility got sick — 246 residents and 99 staff members — from the disease.

Read more: Nova Scotia to be added as defendant in proposed class action against Northwood

Official tallies indicate 53 people died at the facility, or 84 per cent of the 63 people that have died from the disease in all of Nova Scotia.

The provincial government has previously been non-committal when pressed on a review into Northwood, saying that COVID-19’s asymptomatic spread is why the outbreak at the facility got so bad.

It’s unclear what has changed in the interim, although the province was recently added as defendant in a proposed class action against Northwood.

In a news release issued last week, Wagners Law Firm said Erica Surette — the proposed class-action plaintiff — intends to add the province as a defendant in the lawsuit, which alleges Northwood breached its legal obligations to its residents due to “inaction and inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The notice of intended action issued to the province alleges the province was “negligent in various ways,” which caused or contributed to the unsafe operation of Northwood Halifax.

The suit claims the province’s negligence resulted in an “ideal environment for COVID-19 to spread throughout the facility.”

“Furthermore, once the outbreak hit, it is alleged that the province took no action to prevent, mitigate, or eliminate the lethal spread of COVID-19 or provide resources to enable Northwood staff to respond to the crisis conditions,” the suit claims.

Health Minister Randy Delorey will provide the details at a briefing at 1 p.m. AT on Tuesday.

With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin