Peel Region to announce steps to make masks mandatory in commercial, indoor spaces

Peel Region will be making an announcement to outline steps towards making masks mandatory in all commercial and indoor public spaces in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Global News has learned.

Gary Collins, a spokesperson for Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, said the date when mandatory masks will take effect in the region is unclear. It is unknown whether the policy will apply to public outdoor spaces.

A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday when the announcement is expected to be made.

Earlier this month, Brampton implemented a policy that all riders and customers on public transit must wear masks as of July 2.

On Monday, Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area mayors requested that the Ontario government make masks mandatory, but that request was denied as the health ministry said it “isn’t necessary.”

More to come.

