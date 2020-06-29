B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the province announced 10 new cases of COVID-19, all in the Fraser Health region. Health officials also reported one additional death at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver.

B.C.’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 174.

As of Friday, there were 17 people in hospital with COVID-19 and five people in intensive care.

Over the weekend, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) notified the public of possible COVID-19 exposure at a Vancouver strip club.

VCH said multiple people who attended Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge on Hornby Street between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. from June 21 to June 24 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health authority says anyone who attended Brandi’s during those hours should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. It went on to say there is no risk to anyone who attended the club outside of those dates.

