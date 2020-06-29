Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region sees first coronavirus death in weeks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 11:49 am
For the first time since June 3, Waterloo Public Health has announced that a person has suffered a COVID-19-related death in Waterloo Region.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Region told Global News that the victim was a woman who was over the age of 80 who had contracted the virus in the community.

Read more: Ontario reports 257 new coronavirus cases, including 177 from Windsor-Essex

 

The death toll in Waterloo Region has now reached 116, including 95 people who were residents at nursing homes.

Public health updates its dashboard every weekday at 10:30 a.m. based upon the numbers it accrued at 7:30 p.m. the night before.

Monday’s update shows the outbreak has also been declared over at Parkwood Mennonite in Waterloo while Forest Heights Long Term Care and Sunnyside Home, which are both in Kitchener, remain in outbreak.

Public health reported 13 new positive tests in Waterloo Region since Friday’s update, raising the total number of cases to 1,293.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in the area has fallen to 5.14.

Read more: Coronavirus — Most of Windsor region to move to Stage 2, except for areas with farm outbreaks

Sixteen more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,085.

There are 92 active cases of COVID-19, including 12 people who are hospitalized.

Ontario reported 257 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with 177 of those cases recorded in Windsor-Essex, bringing the provincial total to 34,911.

“After extensive testing this weekend of temporary workers in southwestern Ontario, the province is reporting 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, with another 80 new cases across the rest of the province,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday.

Monday’s report marks the highest increase the province has seen within a 24-hour period since June 13. The province had been, overall, seeing new daily infection numbers on the decline over the past three weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,665, as seven more deaths were reported.

