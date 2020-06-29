Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Toronto council debates defunding police, reforms after recent protests for change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Mayor John Tory introduces Toronto police reform plan, critics say it doesn’t do enough
WATCH ABOVE: After weeks of protests calling on Toronto to defund its police service, Mayor John Tory introduced a motion that would see several reforms. But with no targets for budget reductions, critics say the plan does little to rise to the moment and address problems within the police service. Matthew Bingley reports.

Toronto’s city council is expected to debate defunding police today.

Mayor John Tory has said he supports change to how society responds to those in crisis.

Read more: Mayor John Tory tabling motion on Toronto police reform in wake of calls to defund service

Counc. Josh Matlow has also brought forward a separate motion that may be debated in the next two days.

Matlow wants to see the policing budget cut by 10 per cent and use that money for community services.

Calls to defund police have grown in the wake of the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, as well as the death in Toronto of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell from her balcony while police were in her home.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: What it’s like to police in marginalized communities amid George Floyd protests

Thousands of protesters have taken to Toronto’s streets over the last month demanding change to policing in the city.

Ford says defunding police would be a ‘massive, massive error’
Toronto PoliceRacismJohn ToryToronto City Councilanti-black racismMayor ToryJosh MatlowToronto protestsToronto Police DefundingMotion to Defund Toronto PoliceToronto Police Reform
