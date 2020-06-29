Toronto council debates defunding police, reforms after recent protests for change

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s city council is expected to debate defunding police today.

Mayor John Tory has said he supports change to how society responds to those in crisis.

Mayor John Tory tabling motion on Toronto police reform in wake of calls to defund service

Counc. Josh Matlow has also brought forward a separate motion that may be debated in the next two days.

Matlow wants to see the policing budget cut by 10 per cent and use that money for community services.

Calls to defund police have grown in the wake of the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, as well as the death in Toronto of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell from her balcony while police were in her home.

Thousands of protesters have taken to Toronto’s streets over the last month demanding change to policing in the city.