27 COVID-19 cases now linked to Kingston, Ont., nail salon outbreak

As of Monday at 10 a.m., KFL&A Public Health says there are 27 cases of COVID-19 linked to a nail salon outbreak discovered in Kingston, Ont., last week.

Earlier Monday morning, medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore reported 25 total cases linked to the outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon, but that number grew by two more cases later in the morning.

The salon had six workers test positive, with one of their close contacts also testing positive, Moore said in a YouTube video Monday morning. He also confirmed another worker at a different nail salon had tested positive after they rented space at Binh’s, while six clients of Binh’s and 11 of their close contacts tested positive.

It’s unclear who the two new cases are, but a spokesperson from KFL&A Public Health says they are connected to the salon.

Moore said many of the cases seen from Binh’s are showing minimal symptoms, and no one has required admission to hospital.

Everyone is isolating appropriately, Moore said, and over the last week, public health officials have tested more than 3,000 people, with 500 people being tested at the drive-thru testing centre set up at St. Lawrence College on Sunday.

The assessment centre has now moved to the Leon’s Centre and will no longer be held at the Memorial Centre.