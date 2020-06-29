Menu

Canada

Teenage boy dies in accidental drowning: Brantford police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Brantford police say the teen's death was an accidental drowning.
Brantford police say the teen's death was an accidental drowning. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 16-year-old boy is dead after what Brantford police are calling an accidental drowning.

Police say they were called to the Grand River on Sunday after the boy entered the river with some friends and did not resurface.

The canine unit and emergency response team were brought in, and according to police, a drone was used to locate the teenager, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are reminding residents of the importance of water safety to help prevent injuries or drowning.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is being asked to call Det. Matt Roberts at 519-756-7050, ext. 2273.

