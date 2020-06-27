Saskatoon mayoral race down to one candidate

Send this page to someone via email

The first person to announce their candidacy to become the next mayor of Saskatoon was also the first to end their campaign.

Jason Friesen, who announced he was running for mayor in January, has ended his bid for the city’s top job.

Friesen told Global News he is instead running for a seat in the next provincial election, which will take place this fall, with the Wexit Saskatchewan party.

“I decided I can be more influential on a provincial level,” he said over the phone.

Interim Wexit Saskatchewan party leader Jake Wall stressed that Friesen is not an official candidate and that he hasn’t submitted his nomination package yet.

Friesen’s withdrawal currently leaves former Sask Party cabinet minister Rob Norris running unopposed.

Mayor Charlie Clark has not stated whether or not he will seek a second term.

The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 9.