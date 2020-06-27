Menu

Politics

Saskatoon mayoral race down to one candidate

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 6:47 pm
Jason Friesen was the first mayoral candidate for the next Saskatoon municipal election.
Jason Friesen was the first mayoral candidate for the next Saskatoon municipal election. Mandy Vocke / Global News

The first person to announce their candidacy to become the next mayor of Saskatoon was also the first to end their campaign.

Jason Friesen, who announced he was running for mayor in January, has ended his bid for the city’s top job.

Friesen told Global News he is instead running for a seat in the next provincial election, which will take place this fall, with the Wexit Saskatchewan party.

Read more: Rob Norris calls for change at Saskatoon city hall, officially enters mayor’s race

“I decided I can be more influential on a provincial level,” he said over the phone.

Interim Wexit Saskatchewan party leader Jake Wall stressed that Friesen is not an official candidate and that he hasn’t submitted his nomination package yet.

Friesen’s withdrawal currently leaves former Sask Party cabinet minister Rob Norris running unopposed.

Mayor Charlie Clark has not stated whether or not he will seek a second term.

The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 9.

